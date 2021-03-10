According to the American Pet Products Association, about 68% of American households include an animal of some kind. To many, they are more than pets. They are family. And that makes it little surprise that 37% of pet owners take their animals on vacation with them. Though not every accommodation is willing to take pets, there is one place to look to make that whole-family search a little easier: Airbnb.

While searching for vacation accommodations, users simply need to toggle over to the settings, scroll down to "house rules," and click "allows pets." This will show all the spots that will happily welcome your four-legged friends.

Need a little inspiration? To help inspire future travel plans with your pet, Airbnb asked Dr. Kate Bruce, a Brisbane, Australia-based veterinarian, to share her tips on ideal getaways for every type of dog based on the most wish-listed, pet-friendly stays around the globe. Keep scrolling for some vacation inspiration, or click over to book, because you simply can't "sit and stay" any longer.

I Sette Coni — Ostuni, Italy

"The quaint, fenced-in courtyard is the perfect place for your pet to play during their stay. There's also gorgeous countryside to explore, so make sure your dog is up to date with their vaccinations and preventative medications to safely enjoy your holiday to the fullest!"

Underground Hygge — Orondo, Washington

"This stay is great for the active pet, who likes to explore nature and take in all the sights, smells, and sounds of the local wildlife, including deer, rabbits, and birds. This fairytale home is nestled among some fantastic walking tracks, giving you the perfect opportunity to get fit with your pet on holidays"

Splendida Casa sull'Albero — Florence, Italy

"If your fur family is more of the laid-back type, this stay is ideal for sitting back and enjoying life among the pine trees together. Dogs love visual stimulation just like people, and this elevated vantage point offers the perfect spot for your pup to watch nature go by."

La Salentina — Tricase, Italy

"If salty sea-dogs are more your style, then this stay could be for you. With a dog-friendly beach just around the corner, holidaying on the Mediterranean has never looked better for you and your canine friend. Remember to give your pet a good hose down afterward — a dirty, salty coat can lead to a variety of skin infections, and you also don't want to bring all that sand home with you!"

Unique Architecture Cave House — Oia, Greece

"Your dog will love this sun-drenched Greek escape, complete with an open terrace, ideal for lazy naps and soaking up some rays. Just make sure to keep them well hydrated with plenty of water bowls available, and consider investing in some dog-safe sunscreen, especially if they have lightly pigmented skin."

The Cozy Palace — Marrakesh, Morocco

"Dogs require a little bit of calm and relaxation every now and then, just as much as humans do. This Moroccan beauty will let your dog rest on the cool tiles among the gentle shadows, or stretch their legs between the banana trees in the courtyard. With no pesky postman here to bark at, your pooch will be free of distractions and enjoy some quiet time."

Trullo del 1800, hosted by Luca — Cisternino, Italy

"This property, set among quiet Italian farms, offers plenty of space, from the large outdoor courtyard to the open fields, and the warm fireplace to relax by at the end of the day. Just make sure to bring your pet's favorite bed to avoid any little accidents on the crisp white linen, and remember to give them something familiar and comforting that smells like home."

Waterfront with Extraordinary View — Kotor, Montenegro

"While the Montenegran delicacies on offer at this stay may tickle your taste buds, be careful offering unfamiliar foods to your pets. It's best to pack some of their tasty treats from home, and stick to their regular diet to avoid nasty stomach upsets on holiday."

Gold Coast Hinterland Villa — Mount Nathan, Australia

"If your family is after a slice of luxury among the hinterlands, this one could be for you. Just be careful with any silly puppies though, as the neighboring horses and cattle could pose a risk to your pooch. It's advisable to wait until your pet is out of their naughty puppy phase before traveling, and make sure to keep an eye on them when they're out and about in an unfamiliar environment."

Douro Villa — Penafiel, Portugal