Inside the World's First Luxury Hotel for Dogs

London's hottest new luxury hotel isn't for you — it's for your dog.

At Urban Mutts in London's West End, the staff practices acupuncture, massage, and reiki. Fully ventilated, heated indoor sleep huts come equipped with LED mood lighting and custom elevated beds. Plus, room service — and snuggles — are available around the clock.

Urban Mutts is a membership-based service that feels more like a Soho Housethan a traditional hotel, according to Robb Report. Owners pay a £150 (about $207) initiation fee to access daycare, hotel stays, fitness classes, boot camps, and even spa services — all for your pup.

One 24-hour stay at Urban Mutts starts at £70 (about $97); expect to pay £50 (about $70) per night if your dog will be settling in for a week or more. Dogs can stay for up to three months, should their paw-rents wish to create a summer camp-like escape for them, according to Robb Report.

Urban Mutts, which opened in the fall, is the brainchild of Barry Karacostas, a Londoner whose loving rottweiler, Leo, helped him develop his reputation as The Dog Jogger.

Now, Karacostas has set his sights on transforming the kennel experience for city dogs whose parents are looking to get away. "Conventional kennels fundamentally misunderstand what elite, urban dogs need as R&R," Karacostas told Robb Report.

That's something Karacostas has learned well running with packs of dogs through London.