Here’s how to find out if your dog’s or cat’s food is affected.

Midwestern Pet Food is recalling some of its dog and cat food that has been linked to the deaths of 28 dogs and illnesses in an additional eight dogs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The affected dogs had eaten the company’s Sportmix food, which contained “very high levels” of aflatoxin, according to the FDA. Tests from the Missouri Department of Agriculture revealed the toxin, which is produced by mold and can cause sickness and death in both animals and humans.

Here’s what you need to know, per the FDA:

How Much Food Has Been Recalled?

Midwest Pet Food has identified nine contaminated lots of Sportmix dog and cat food and is working with federal and state regulators to test for any additional aflatoxin. So, it may need to recall more of the Sportmix food, the FDA says.

The Sportmix was sold online and in stores across the country. You can tell whether your bag of Sportmix has been recalled by looking at the lot code information on it. Here’s what the codes look like: “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.” Specifically, you’ll be looking for the number after the L.

Image zoom Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Here’s the list of pet foods being recalled:

Sportmix Energy Plus:

50-pound bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

44-pound bag

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

Sportmix Premium High Energy:

50-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

44-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

Sportmix Original Cat:

31-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

15-pound bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

"Do not feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animals," Midwest Pet Food urges in its announcement of the voluntary recall. "Destroy the products in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers."

Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Credit: FDA Right: Credit: FDA

Poisoning Symptoms

If your pet has eaten Sportmix recently, keep a close eye on him and stop feeding him that food immediately. Then call your veterinarian. What makes aflatoxin especially dangerous for pets, the FDA says, is that unlike humans, they mostly eat the same food over and over. When that happens, the aflatoxin can build up.

Here are the symptoms of aflatoxin poisoning in pets: jaundice (yellow tints in the eyes, skin, and gums because of liver damage), vomiting, sluggishness, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. The FDA writes that the toxin can cause long-term liver issues—which might not be obvious to naked eye—and can eventually lead to a pet’s death.

If your pet exhibits any of these symptoms—or has eaten the food at all—contact your veterinarian and provide them with your furry friend’s dietary history and a photo of the lot number from the bag of food.