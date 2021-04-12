The new babies, who don't have names yet, could make their public debut late this spring.

New triplet babies at United States zoos aren't out of the ordinary, but this set at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo was 16 years in the making.

The zoo is celebrating the arrival of three red ruffed lemur babies who were born on March 29, the zoo announced Thursday. The three babies, the first to be born at the zoo since the mid-2000s, are spending private time with their mom, 4-year-old Sally, where they can bond before they make their public debuts.

The sexes of the little, unnamed nuggets are currently unknown—as is their father. Sally lives with 13-year-old brothers Orion and Lucien, so it will take a genetic test to determine which one is dad, the zoo said. Otherwise, the lemurs are healthy, weighing between 6 and 8 ounces each and looking super cute.

Red-ruffed lemurs—with black faces, red bodies, and black tails—hail from the island of Madagascar as all lemurs do, the zoo said. They live in the island's northeast rainforests where they eat fruits, nectars, pollen, leaves, and seeds.

The zoo said they like to be vocal, but they also communicate through smells. How do they balance so high up in the canopy? Their long tails, which can measure close to 2 feet.