OK, now that you've melted out of pure joy, let us formally introduce you to the quadruplet baby river otters who were born Feb. 1 at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.

According to The Providence Journal, an otter named Mishi gave birth to the four babies after the death of their father, Clyde. Pretty soon, they'll be opening their eyes (about one month after they're born), walking (six weeks), and then swimming (two months).