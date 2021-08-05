On top of testing out his vocal cords, this baby elephant born on June 16 can toddle around with the best of them!

There's nothing cuter than the sound of a cooing, babbling baby. These adorable vocalizations are not only a parent's delight; they're also the first stages of speech development! It's even more magical when the initial baby babbles come from the world's most majestic animal, the ones known for their enormous ears and ivory tusks. Now that might be the cutest thing I've ever herd!

That's what brings us to this video of a newly born Asian elephant calf at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. This little tyke, only 6 weeks old, is already testing out his bellowing baby voice and elephant fans are all ears. He has plenty to say!

In the adorable Facebook video, the baby elephant confidently trots in front of his mother, 33-year-old Phoebe, flexing his new wind pipes. Like all protective new mamas, Phoebe is close by her "bundle of joy" to care for him. After his June 16 birth, the zoo said he was "rather vocal, sometimes emitting a low grumble, and he continues to test out his trunk though he hasn't quite yet figured out how to use it to its fullest potential."

Phoebe started calling Columbus Zoo and Aquarium home in January of 2002. She lives with five other Asian elephants in the "Asia Quest" region of the zoo—males Hank (the new calf's father), Beco (Phoebe's son), and females Connie, Sunny, and Rudy. The baby is Phoebe's fifth offspring, though one sadly died only weeks after the birth.