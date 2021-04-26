Our tiny guy weighed only 27.5 ounces when he was born this month. That's little!

Here to make your day just a little bit better: It's a teensy-tiny baby antelope!

This little guy, a klipspringer antelope native to sub-Saharan Africa, was born April 15 at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Fla., the zoo announced last week. Our buddy weighed only 27.5 ounces—about 1.7 pounds—at birth.

The calf, who doesn't have a name yet, is the ninth klipspringer born at the Brevard Zoo. He's currently bonding with his mom, 4-year-old Deborah, before he debuts in the public exhibit. His dad is 6-year-old Ajabu.

Anyhow, that's too many words without looking at our new friend. So here!

According to the zoo, the newest klipspringer will grow to between 18 and 40 pounds. While the antelopes might look dainty and fragile, they're actually quite athletic. They spent most of their lives on rock formations called kopjes, using their tiny but specially engineered hooves to climb, stand motionless, and jump.

And, man, can they jump. According to the San Diego Zoo, klipspringers can jump 10–12 feet into the air, which is just ridiculous. Basically, if they had thumbs, they could easily dunk a basketball on a regulation hoop.

So here's a free idea, the Brevard Zoo zookeepers: Put a mini-hoop in our little Michael's or Lebron's new habitat—just to see what happens.