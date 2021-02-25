Zoo Animals

The National Zoo Panda Cub Is 6 Months Old and He's Ready to Enjoy the Outdoors—Snow Included
Xiao Qi Ji the panda cub recently experienced snow for the first time and is starting to explore the outdoor portion of his exhibit at the National Zoo
Blizzard the Polar Bear Celebrates Washington Zoo's Snow Day with Belly Flops and Face Plants
Blizzard, a 25-year-old polar bear living at Washington's Point Defiance Zoo, loves a good snow day
The Cincinnati Zoo Trains Their Giraffes to Happily Accept Pedicures: 'Truly Remarkable'
Zookeepers were able to teach the giraffes how to stand still for hoof trims after spending weeks teaching them several small behaviors
Thousands of 'Cold-Stunned' Turtles Rescued from Freezing Texas Waters as State Battles Winter Storm
Thousands of 'Cold-Stunned' Turtles Rescued from Freezing Texas Waters as State Battles Winter Storm
Unlike other sea animals, turtles are not able to survive in freezing temperatures and can experience "cold stun" and become unable to move.
Awww: Rhode Island Zoo Welcomes Quadruplet Baby River Otters
They were born at the Roger Williams Park Zoo at the beginning of the month. They'll be opening their eyes soon!
Pennsylvania Zoo Goes Dog Friendly, Will Host 'Yappy Hours'
Elmwood Park Zoo says it's the first zoo in the United States to regularly allow dogs to see the more exotic animals.