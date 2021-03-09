Penguin Jumps on Tourist Boat to Narrowly Escape Pod of Orcas

You have to see the video!

If anyone was ever caught at the wrong place at the wrong time, it was this penguin. But luckily, a boat full of tourists was in the right place to save the day.

A video featuring the lucky penguin has resurfaced this week, after originally being published by Youtuber Expert Vagabond in December 2019.

In the video, a group of tourists were taking a cruise among icebergs in the Burlap Strait of Antarctica when suddenly a group of orcas (called a pod) appeared alongside the boat. The tourists were delighted for the photo op.

However, the whales weren't the only wildlife nearby. The lone gentoo penguin was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time—sharing the waters with the orcas who can be seen chasing the poor flightless bird.

Fortunately the penguin was a Michael Phelps-level swimmer and after a couple of tries, the penguin jumped into one of the tourist boats to safety. "Now the orca's going to jump in," a tourist can be heard joking in the video. Lucky for the boat occupants, the orcas lost interest and swam away.