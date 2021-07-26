In a matter of seconds, Squishy the chipmunk shovels an astounding amount of nuts into their cheeks in this adorable viral video.

We Can't Stop Watching the Chipmunks of TikTok Cram Crazy Amounts of Food into Their Mouths

Look, the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing right now and that's the perfect place to be wowed by physical feats. The Chipmunks of TikTok, however, might be even more impressive.

The account, which boasts more than 10 million followers, features the cute, hungry critters shoveling seemingly impossible amounts of snacks into their mouths. Just take a look at the latest TikTok video featuring a chipmunk named Squishy who crams nine (yes, I said NINE) pieces into their mouth in just a matter of seconds. How?!

Lifting especially heavy weights or swimming very fast is quite cool, but show me an Olympian who can do this.

Now watch Shooshi, and marvel at the ungodly amount of nuts the chipmunk packs into each cheek. It's truly awe-inspiring, and reminiscent of me whenever there's a sleeve of Oreos nearby.

Chipmunks' cheeks can stretch up to three times larger than their tiny heads, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Once they've secured their bountiful harvest, they'll return to their home and empty their cheeks for later snacking. Brilliant.