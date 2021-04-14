Bear Enters California Home Only to Be Chased Off By Barking Terriers
Squirt and Mei Mei saw a bear in their home—how many dogs can say that—and chased it away with a flurry of barks.
This story might seem like a dramatic video of two small dogs chasing a wayward bear out of their California house, but perhaps it's a much more cordial interaction than it appears.
Bears are no stranger to the home of Deedee Mueller, who lives on a hill in Pasadena, according to KABC. She's caught several perusing bears on camera at her home, and that included Saturday.
As you can see above, the brown bear trudges onto the patio and snags a quick drink from the water feature. Then—kind of shockingly!—the video shows the bear wandering in the kitchen, no doubt looking for porridge before moving on to the bed-testing stage.
But then barking comes from the next room and two small terriers—Squirt and Mei Mei—charged into the kitchen. The final shot shows the bear ambling away as the two dogs run toward him outside.
Conventional wisdom makes this look like the dogs chased the bear off, but according to the Daily Paws Animal Translator*, it was very friendly.
"Hey, are you lost?" Squirt asks.
"Yes, how can we help you?" Mei Mei adds.
"Oh I was just leaving," the bear responds. "Realized I'm in the wrong house, silly me."
"No worries," Squirt says, "Let us escort you out!"
"No, no I don't want to trouble you anymore than I already have," the bear says. "See ya later!"
"Safe travels!" the dogs respond.
See? Totally fine!
*The Daily Paws Animal Translator is not to be trusted because it is completely made up.
On a serious note, though: Unsecured entryways (including doggy doors) might not be such a good idea if you live in an area where wildlife—like bears, mountain lions, coyotes, or alligators—also frequent. Wild animals are just doin' their thing when they come searching for food, water, or a place to rest. But they can pose a threat to pets who may be left unattended or happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Check with your local natural resources department for expert tips on keeping your pets safe around wildlife, because not all bear-meets-dog situations have as happy an ending as Squirt and Mei Mei's brush with the Great Outdoors.