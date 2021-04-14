Squirt and Mei Mei saw a bear in their home—how many dogs can say that—and chased it away with a flurry of barks.

Bear Enters California Home Only to Be Chased Off By Barking Terriers

This story might seem like a dramatic video of two small dogs chasing a wayward bear out of their California house, but perhaps it's a much more cordial interaction than it appears.

Bears are no stranger to the home of Deedee Mueller, who lives on a hill in Pasadena, according to KABC. She's caught several perusing bears on camera at her home, and that included Saturday.

As you can see above, the brown bear trudges onto the patio and snags a quick drink from the water feature. Then—kind of shockingly!—the video shows the bear wandering in the kitchen, no doubt looking for porridge before moving on to the bed-testing stage.

But then barking comes from the next room and two small terriers—Squirt and Mei Mei—charged into the kitchen. The final shot shows the bear ambling away as the two dogs run toward him outside.

Conventional wisdom makes this look like the dogs chased the bear off, but according to the Daily Paws Animal Translator*, it was very friendly.

"Hey, are you lost?" Squirt asks.

"Yes, how can we help you?" Mei Mei adds.

"Oh I was just leaving," the bear responds. "Realized I'm in the wrong house, silly me."

"No worries," Squirt says, "Let us escort you out!"

"No, no I don't want to trouble you anymore than I already have," the bear says. "See ya later!"

"Safe travels!" the dogs respond.

See? Totally fine!

*The Daily Paws Animal Translator is not to be trusted because it is completely made up.