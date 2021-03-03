Wild Animals

Meet Lavender, an Adorable Wee Badger Cub Rescued by the Scottish SPCA
Young badger cubs don’t fare well on their own, so it was lucky that Lavender was found in time so she can grow up in a new family.
‘How Lucky Could I Be!’ Nature Photographer Spots Rare Yellow and White King Penguin
The photographer said spotting the incredibly rare bird was like winning nature's lottery.
Unable to Walk for Weeks, Teddy the Skunk Is on the Move Again Thanks to His Custom Wheelchair
After getting injured and losing the ability to walk, Teddy the skunk is moving again with help from the Gunnar's Wheels Foundation and Walkin' Pets.
Thousands of 'Cold-Stunned' Turtles Rescued from Freezing Texas Waters as State Battles Winter Storm
Thousands of 'Cold-Stunned' Turtles Rescued from Freezing Texas Waters as State Battles Winter Storm
Unlike other sea animals, turtles are not able to survive in freezing temperatures and can experience "cold stun" and become unable to move.