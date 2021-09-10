Do You Know How to Hold a Cat Properly? This TikTok Video Breaks It Down

Cats can be extremely foreign to some people. If you're allergic or just consider yourself a dog person, you might find yourself at a loss for how to hold a cat. But even if you're a certified cat lover, odds are you'll learn something useful from this viral TikTok about all the ways to cradle a kitty.

"The key to carrying a cat is to make sure the cat is comfortable and well supported so their body isn't dangling," Scott Person, co-founder of the Cattery and president of its board, says to the camera. The Cattery is a cage-free shelter based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Its golden rule for correctly holding a cat? Supporting her backside. Person explains that you should never leave a cat's behind dangling because it's uncomfortable. "That's when they get all squiggly," he says. "Squiggly is a technical term."

He acknowledges every cat is different and may have varying preferences before demonstrating multiple examples: cradling them on their backs like babies; nuzzling them against your chin; and even a "football hold" with the cat tucked under your arm with the backside supported in the crook of your elbow.

Despite the variety, each position has the same thing in common: "Notice I'm still supporting their backside," Person says.

The viral video posted Aug. 1 has over 8.1 million views and has since racked up 1.6 million likes and counting, but it's not the Cattery's only popular video. They post regularly on TikTok for nearly 440,000 followers.

Supporting cats' butts is a common theme across the Cattery's videos, including in posts about trimming your cat's nails and even knowing your cat loves you.