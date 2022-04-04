Sarge has a pretty good life. He's Canadian, which is already pretty cool, but in addition to a human family that loves him, Sarge also gets to pal around with his two kitty best friends.

The little dog, 7, and his feline pals are favorites on TikTok for their adorable, uncomplicated friendships that result in lots of cuddling and peaceful grooming sessions. Kitties Conan and Eleanor have clearly accepted sweet-faced Sarge as one of their own.

Eleanor makes appearances throughout Sarge's TikTok account, but the obvious star of the show is Conan, the orange tabby who coaxes Sarge into cuddling before grooming his ears. So far, the video has been viewed 3.7 million times.

Eleanor—the apparent "bully" of the house—appears to have a much more measured affection for her dog and cat siblings, preferring to take a "close but not touching" approach to family time. But Sarge and Conan have no such qualms, going all-in on their love for one another.