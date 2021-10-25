Sailor (what a name for a boat dog!) had a surprise visitor while her owner was diving off the Australian coast.

This Video of a Labrador Leaning Out of a Boat to Kiss a Whale Shark Is Just the Sweetest Thing

Talk about finding friends in the strangest places. This Labrador retriever, appropriately named Sailor, offered a sweet kiss to a whale shark who came up to visit her boat last month.

According to PEOPLE, 28-year-old Jade Pursell was diving near Australia's Ningaloo Reef with a friend Sept. 23 when the 22-foot whale shark (the world's largest fish) swam up to their boat.

That's when the spotted shark sticks their head out of the water in front of the very inquisitive Sailor. The shark hangs out at the boat's rear for several moments, until the 8-year-old dog gives the fish a little kiss—even though Pursell told her not to.

"Oh my God!" Pursell says in amazement and she captures the incredible video.

"Sailor had never met a whale shark before. I always hoped she would, but that was by far better than I had ever imagined," Pursell said, according to People. "To see Sailor meet a whale shark, I honestly just felt overjoyed. Animals are incredible, and it couldn't have gone any better."

She went on to say that Sailor is probably the only dog in the world who's ever laid a kiss on a whale shark—and it might not have been pure luck, either. She thinks the shark knew Sailor was on board and wanted to meet.