William’s parents might need to get a new baby. I think this one belongs to Teddy now.

This is a story about William and Teddy. William is a baby human. Teddy is an adult cat. Together, they are adorable.

The world first became aware of their bond Jan. 29 when William's parents posted a video of the baby-cat duo cuddling together to their new TikTok account, @WilliamAndTeddy. The video is short—10 seconds—but manages to hit all the right spots: There's a gently napping baby who is getting soft head rubs from an adult human hand, while a soft, floofy, white cat gives the baby the warmest, most gentle kitty cuddle possible. All while Christina Perri's rendition of "You Are My Sunshine" burbles pleasantly. In a word? Idyllic.

It's easy to see why such a peaceful, contentedly sweet scene of introducing a baby and a cat has garnered so much attention. It's prime for watching three or four times on a loop. And people are most definitely watching: As of now, the video has racked up 9.5 million views, 800,000 likes, and nearly 10,000 comments. And why shouldn't it? William is adorable and Teddy the cat is clearly smitten with him.