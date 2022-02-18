Pit bulls often carry the stigma of violence, despite being loyal, sweet-tempered dogs. That's why we love taking a look back at stories like these that not only restore our faith in our fellow humans but give us a chance to cheer for misunderstood doggos everywhere.

This one dates back to October 2020 when a woman was walking her dogs in her north St. Louis neighborhood around 8 a.m. on day and saw a toddler walking down the street. Dressed in pajamas, the toddler's only companion was a large pit bull who trotted calmly alongside.

"He looked well taken care of, he was very neat, very clean; he just didn't have [shoes] on," the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTVI.

Taking it upon herself to find the lost boy's home, the woman began knocking on doors, trying to see if anyone recognized the child, the pit bull following along the whole way. After hours of searching, the boy's father recognized the child in a social media post and the family finally reunited.

Despite being an apparent stray, the pit bull stayed by the young boy's side the entire time as if he was protecting the child. The boy was clearly equally fond of his newfound buddy and reportedly kept repeating "puppy" during the reunion with his father.

For the neighbor who found the boy, helping to find his home was the least she could do for the sake of her neighborhood.