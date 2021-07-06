With his teensy tail a’wigglin’, Hector combines curiosity and might to make these kittens take notice of him!

Here's how a baby goat teaches us all we need to know about pluck and where it takes you in life. Hector, a Nigerian Dwarf goat, is already spry and bouncing at only a few days old. When he spies some ginger kitties that kind of look like him, he doesn't hesitate to try and be pals!

After a few declarative bleats and what appears to be a kiss of approval from the orange cats' mama, young Hector makes attempt after attempt to get his wee hooves off the floor and onto bales of wood shavings (itty-bitty goat leaps are SO cute!)

The kitties are all, "You do you, Kid." They're not prohibiting the diminutive goat from climbing up to where they're resting all nice and cozy. But they're also not helping him either 'cause, you know, cats. Whereas most dogs would offer a muzzle lift of the little goat's behind, the kittens rarely even move—only acknowledging Hector's jumping efforts with languid, slow blinks.

However, as the video below shows, he remains undeterred! Once he finally achieves his goal, barn kitties are all, "Oh, yea, hai goat" before scampering away because he's invaded their space. His charm and persistence obviously wins one of them over, though. But later, when a curious pussycat finally reaches out to Hector for a bit of playtime, mama goat Amelia Earhart has something to say about it!

Hector is all the morning inspiration we need to start each day. Seriously, who needs caffeine when we can get a serotonin rush from cute baby animal overload?

It's quite possible that Hector might be (dare we say it?) even more adorbs than the kittens!