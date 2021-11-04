We could watch Morrie casually hanging out with his equestrian bestie, Champy, every day for the rest of our lives.

Champy the horse and Morris the cat are an unlikely duo of pals, but the two are undoubtedly BFFs. Their mom Jennifer Boyle runs an Instagram account celebrating the pair's extraordinary friendship and documenting Morris's frequent rides on Champy's back.

"I think over the years Morris has actually clocked up more riding hours than I have," Boyle tells Daily Paws.

Champy and Morris first met in January 2013, when Boyle brought Morris the cat home from the shelter. Boyle was unsure whether Morris had ever been outside before, and when she let him out to explore the front porch, she says he immediately bonded with her outgoing horse, Champy.

"[Champy] was immediately smitten with [Morris] and wouldn't leave him alone," Boyle says. "They have been best buddies ever since. They love spending time together."

It wasn't long after meeting each other that Morris discovered he could jump on Champy's back, and Champy would happily oblige Morris. At first Boyle thought it was just a funny, one-time occurence, but soon she realized it was much more than that.

"I had no idea that was going to be a big part of their friendship and something that stuck around for the last nine years," Boyle says. "There's just this incredible connection between them."

Although hitching a ride might seem like the main bonding point for Champy and Morris, Boyle says the two love to do a variety of daily activities together. Despite having his own water dish inside, Morris loves to drink out of the horse trough with his buddy Champy, and the two frequently groom each other—despite both having friends of the same species to help them with such tasks.