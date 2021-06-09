Sometimes we all could use a cute animal video to help get us through the day-and extra points go to the clips that feature an adorable animal friendship. Enter: the sweetest collection of critters we've ever seen. (Thanks, social media!) Not only does this peaceful YouTube clip look like a scene straight out of a storybook, but this cuddle puddle is made up of the most precious posse of goats, and dogs, and chickens, oh my!

The viral video shows a glimpse into the life of the animals who live on Pygmy Harbor Farm in Knoxville, Tennessee, where the owners raise pygmy goats and Great Pyrenees pups. The serene clip was uploaded to the farm's YouTube channel and features baby and adult goats and Pyrenees dogs frolicking in a patch of hay and amongst a flock of (entirely unbothered) chickens.

There is certainly no shortage of fluff as baby goats hop around the farmyard while the puppies explore their surroundings, all the while the older animals seem to constantly keep a watchful eye on the rest of the gang. At one point a curious baby goat is seen briefly investigating a chicken up close before quickly scampering back to the barn. Despite their differences, it's clear the animals are comfortable around one another!

The adorable video has been viewed over 2.2 million times since it was first posted in April of 2020, and thousands of viewers have commented on the tranquil nature of the clip.

One viewer commented "This is my picture of paradise," and honestly, same.

Another viewer summed it up with their comment "I could watch this clip for hours." Go ahead and put it on loop. We're right there with you!