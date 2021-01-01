Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow
Fighting like cats and dogs? Snowball fighting, maybe.
This adorable cat and dog duo proves the holiday season can bring together pets of all shapes and sizes. Humor and Animals tweeted a heartwarming clip of a gorgeous golden retriever taking a stylish, sweater-wearing cat friend for a snowy day sleigh ride.
The playful pooch seems thrilled to be leading the way with a wagging tail, while the curious cat looks out peacefully into the winter wonderland. The video was shared on Christmas Eve and has been viewed over 680,000 times since then.
Viewers have left thousands of replies, ranging from the lovely “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen” to sillier, sassier comments like “Leave it to a cat to let a dog do all the work.” Ha!
We love watching these best blizzard buddies enjoy the winter weather together. Even if the cat did let the dog do all the work, the happy retriever certainly seems to have enjoyed the jaunt through the snow. And in true cat fashion, the pup’s fashionable feline friend seems perfectly content to stare on from the comfort of a box.
If your pet is ready for some adorable winter playtime, just remember these tips before heading out for some snow day fun with your pets:
- Check to make sure it’s not too cold for your dog or cat, and be mindful of temperatures and amount of time they’re outside.
- Read up on the risks of letting your cat outside (and be sure to keep her safe with a cat harness and microchip in case she gets away).
- Create a space for your pet to stay warm with a heated cat house or dog house.
- Keep paws slip-free and safe on ice (and away from ice melt that can cause skin issues) with specialized boots.