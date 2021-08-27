Few things are cuter than a goldendoodle. Well, except maybe a goldendoodle video also featuring a newborn baby! Meet Opie: the loving, gentle, guardian angel pupper from Kentucky who recently welcomed home his tiny human brother.

A TikTok video shared by their mom, Justine Klope, on June 24 shows darling doodle Opie meeting baby bro in a 43-second clip captioned, "They are going to be the best of friends." The trending video has captured hearts everywhere, earning 1.7 million views!

This especially cute dog video begins with their dad bending down so Opie can get a quick glance and several sniffs of his new family member. Then the doodle gently nudges and nuzzles his brother, flashing the camera an adorable set of puppy dog eyes—practically on cue!

Opie then quietly keeps a close eye on his baby brother in his crib and then does some more sweet nuzzling and tail-wagging. Wrapping up this adorable meet-cute, the video ends with the doodle showering his new sibling with the gentlest puppy dog smooches—welcoming him to the family with open paws!

It's truly love at first site and we're kind of obsessed. This dog and baby duo are so swoon-worthy, and we can't wait to watch the bond between these two siblings grow.