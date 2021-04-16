As the weather warms it seems spring has finally sprung, and one spring chick has found some new friends to celebrate the change in season with. This unlikely friendship comes in the form of a tiny baby chicken and a band of darling British shorthair kittens, and they're about to become your newest Internet obsession.

In a video posted to the YouTube account Teddy Kittens, the gorgeous kitties, Garfield, Caramel, and Bianca, all take turns meeting and playing with a little yellow chick. Thankfully, no Tweety Bird and Sylvester the cat shenanigans ensue!

By the looks of the kittens' wide eyes and constant sniffs, it seems they're definitely perplexed by their unfamiliar feathered companion at first, but become fast friends by the video's end. (An impressive feat considering how difficult it can sometimes be to get a cat to like you!)

Though each kitten's encounter with the chick is slightly different—Garfield gives the chick some loving licks, Caramel darts and dances all around the chick, and Bianca looks like she's ready to cozy up for a nap with the chick—they all share one thing in common: They're utterly adorable.

And we're not the only ones who seem to think so! Since it was first posted in July of 2020, the video has racked up over 37 million views and plenty of comments from heaps of doting viewers. One viewer commented, "I'm now torn between getting a chick and a kitten. They're both so cute!" This video should help make your decision a little easier—why not just get one of each?