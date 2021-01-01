Unlikely Friendships

From cats and dogs cuddling, to farm animals and wildlife cozying up with our pets—these unlikely animal pairs are the cutest furry and feathered friends on the internet.

Most Recent

Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow

Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow

Fighting like cats and dogs? Snowball fighting, maybe.
16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful

16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful

Let’s forget 2020—except for these pets.
‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies

‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies

Four Labs had lost their mom before even getting to know her. Thankfully, Angela the corgi adopted them as her own.
Hero Dog Bob Saves Cat Trapped in Earthquake Rubble

Hero Dog Bob Saves Cat Trapped in Earthquake Rubble

The cat probably wasn't Bob's only rescue that night.
Briefly Forget Your Worries and Watch This Cat and Baby Cuddle

Briefly Forget Your Worries and Watch This Cat and Baby Cuddle

Snugs all around.
Shepherd Dog Who Lost Puppies Sweetly Dotes on New Kittens

Shepherd Dog Who Lost Puppies Sweetly Dotes on New Kittens

We all need a mom.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com