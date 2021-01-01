Unlikely Friendships

Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow
Fighting like cats and dogs? Snowball fighting, maybe.
16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful
Let’s forget 2020—except for these pets.
‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies
Four Labs had lost their mom before even getting to know her. Thankfully, Angela the corgi adopted them as her own.
Hero Dog Bob Saves Cat Trapped in Earthquake Rubble
The cat probably wasn't Bob's only rescue that night.
Briefly Forget Your Worries and Watch This Cat and Baby Cuddle
Snugs all around.