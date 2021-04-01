Meet the 2021 American Kennel Club (AKC) National Agility Championship Winners

The top agility dogs in the nation proudly displayed their skills during a two day championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Some of the speediest pups around were crowned the champions at The American Kennel Club (AKC) National Agility Championship, taking place March 26-28 at a livestock complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

According to the AKC, "The expo is an indoor, climate-controlled horse arena on dirt and has multiple rings set up for competition. After the pandemic canceled last year's event, top agility canine athletes are eager to participate in this year's event."

The championship included over 1,122 dogs from across the country, including 100 different breeds. All competitors competed in jumps ranging in height from 4" to 24" (based on size).

The two-hour competition aired last night on ESPN2, giving sports fans a real preview of the athletic ability of dogs. "We're glad we were able to have this year's championship with safety protocols in place, but with all the fun of an agility competition," said Carrie DeYoung, AKC's Agility Director.

For those folks that are new to the sport (or reading about a dog agility championship for the first time), here's a quick introduction. The AKC says that agility courses (or obstacle courses) usually have between 14-20 obstacles including jumps, dog ramps, weave poles, tire jumps, open tunnels, seesaw, A-frame, and a pause table. The course is timed and scored by judges.

According to the AKC, it's one of the fastest growing canine sports in the United States. "And as an extra bonus, even these basic skills can help build your dog's confidence, decrease his anxiety, increase his trust, and introduce him to new experiences," adds the organization.

As for final results of The American Kennel Club (AKC) National Agility Championship, winners were selected in each of the following six height divisions:

Winners of the AKC 2021 National Agility Championship Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The American Kennel Club

8" Agility Champion

Winner: Lark the Papillon

Handler: Betsey Lynch

From: Delaware, OH

Age: 4

Time: 3

12" Agility Champion

Winner: Prix the Manchester Terrier

Breed: Manchester Terrier

Handler: Beth Mathews-Bradshaw

From: Haymarket, VA

Age: 5

Time: 43.648 seconds

16" Agility Champion

Winner: P!nk the Border Collie

Handler: Jennifer Crank

From: Columbus, OH

Age: 9

Time: 33.278 seconds

20" Agility Champion

Winner: Hallelujah the Border Collie

Breed: Border Collie

Handler: Jessica Ajoux

From: Wyncote, PA

Time: 33.462 seconds

24" Agility Champion

Winner: Kaboom the Border Collie

Breed: Border Collie

Handler: Amber McCune

From: Bedford, NH

Age: 7

Time: 38.070 seconds

24C" Agility Champion

Winner: Knack the Border Collie

Breed: Border Collie

Handler: Soshana Dos

From: Durham, CT

Age: 6

Time: 36.369 seconds