Pratt and Kreidich, a husband-and-wife team who’ve worked together for over 13 years, started Dancers and Dogs in 2017, but have been the professional photographers for the St. Louis Ballet for the last five years. Pratt tells Daily Paws that Dancers and Dogs started as an experiment to compose images with dancers from the St. Louis Ballet with dogs of different shapes and sizes and see what kind of images they could capture. “Along the way we learned that [the photos] really connect with people, so we just kept going with it,” Pratt says.

Meet Brice: Brice and buddy Eckerle came to Stray Rescue of St. Louis undernourished. The two had not received proper care before entering the shelter, which resulted in them being unable to fully use their hind legs. The duo is currently being fostered in the St. Louis area.