This miniature American shepherd is no dummy. Living up to his breed's highly intelligent reputation, Jasper, the super adorable one-brown-eye, one-blue-eye beauty, can certainly sense a scam—even when it's smuggled in a tasty hot dog treat!

This tail-wagger from Toronto was recently given a pill, disguised in an "unusually large chunk of warm hot dog. In a TikTok posted to his account (jaspermas), Jasper sits, wide-eyeing the scrumptious snack. He offers a little sniff and then gently takes it from his owner, Alison. But, as soon as he chomps down, he knows that something is up! Jasper quickly spits out the wannabe treat and you can almost him saying, "Don't you try to pull a fast one!"

The video has earned more than 6 million views and over 606,000 likes. The active commentary proves that this is one hot topic for pet parents. Several fans related with their own war stories, while others offered surprising food suggestions (like tuna and meatballs) for hiding pills.

Nevertheless, the ultimate commenter consensus is that many of us own clever canines not easily tricked. Alison agrees, telling a fan, "The rest of this footage is him gingerly eating all the surrounding hot dog and leaving the pill completely untouched." Touche Jasper, touche!

So what do you do if you have a discerning dog like Jasper on your hands? Don't fret, there are plenty of veterinarian-approved tips and tricks to aid in this dilemma. For example, ask your veterinarian about compounding your pup's medicine to make the flavor more enticing. Believe it or not, there are such things as animal-focused compounding pharmacies! A quick internet search can tell you if there's one in your area.

Another idea: Read up on the different types of foods suggested for hiding pills—peanut butter and liverwurst, for example. Just be sure to check with your veterinarian because some food and pill combinations are not ideal and some are downright dangerous.