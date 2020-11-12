Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The retailer now offers more than just pet supplies.

You can now count on Walmart for pet insurance, pet sitting, and dog walking in addition to all the supplies your fluffy family member needs.

Starting Thursday, Walmart will offer pet insurance through Petplan and connect customers with dog sitters and dog walkers through Rover. Customers can find these pet services online at the newly launched Walmart Pet Care site.

“Especially as adoption rates soar as a result of the pandemic and more people become pet owners, this was the perfect time to launch expanded services in Walmart Pet Care for our customer,” Walmart Pets Merchandising Vice President Melody Richard says in a news release.

As the most-shopped retailer for pet products, Walmart provides services and supplies by partnering with industry-leading providers.

Walmart customers will be able to save up to 10 percent on their policies and can sign up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees because of accident, injury, or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions. Walmart Pet Insurance also allows customers to file claims and schedule appointments through Petplan’s digital service.

The retailer has also partnered with popular pet-sitting service Rover to connect customers with pet sitters and dog walkers that match their pet, lifestyle, and budget. Walmart customers who book services through Rover will receive a $20 gift card the first time they hire a sitter/walker and another if they hire a sitter/walker five times within six months.