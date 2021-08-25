Hilarious Viral TikTok Proves Millennials Are the Best at Dog Ownership

We millennials are the best at many things, and that includes spoiling our dogs. This video of Ellie the black Lab is the latest example.

Earlier generations have left us a shambolic economy and a boiling-hot planet that's constantly on fire, but dammit if we millennials aren't going to persevere through all that and spoil our dogs into the afterlife.

This viral TikTok of a very cute black Labrador retriever, Ellie, is the latest proof. The video spins through scenes of Ellie getting pampered and spoiled versions of one question: Do I need a rain jacket or are my parents just millennials? Do I need a cold treat on a hot day or are my parents just millennials? Do I need to watch Paw Patrol or are my parents just millennials?

It paints a picture of perhaps silly excess, but the first commenter on the post, hchamma2, hits the nail right on the head: "Do millennials care too much for their pets, or are we the first generation to care for them properly?" Ooooh, shade thrown.

Ellie's pampered lifestyle aside, it seems pretty clear that this is just one more feather in our generation's cap. Clearly millennials are the best at dog ownership! Throw that onto a participation trophy and pass me my celebratory avocado toast and hard seltzer!

Ellie's video, which has 4.3 million views so far, is an absolute master class in how to raise your dog. Cute outfits for additional social media clout? Yup. Frequent tasty treats? Certainly. Leaving the TV on our pup's favorite show? Of course. It's all about making sure our dogs can live their best, most stylish lives.

Another example, a Daily Paws staffer who will remain nameless but otherwise is a champion at Pomeranian pampering. Her pup enjoys:

Five sets of footy pajamas

CHI shampoo and conditioner that smells amazing (the person in question uses standard drugstore products)

A doggie football jersey

Hawaiian shirt (that matches her mom's)

A backpack

A sleeping tent

Several other costumes