To know the love of a senior dog or cat is to know a love like no other. Those salt-and-pepper muzzles and wise eyes seem almost all-knowing, ready to tell you a story about the good old days and snuggle up for some couch cuddles. With their puppy and kitten days behind them, senior pets who are entering their golden years have so much love left to give. So it's heartbreaking to hear that these old souls tend to be overlooked at shelters and rescues in favor of younger pets.

To help encourage adopters to consider adult dogs and cats when searching for their next furry best friend, pet food manufacturer Stella & Chewy’s is covering the adoption fees of senior shelter pets. The effort is happening throughout the U.S. and Canada during the entire month of November in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

The drive to find these older pets homes is a personal one for the company's founder, Marie Moody. In fact, Stella & Chewy's was named after her own two dogs that were adopted as adults. The original Stella and Chewy are not only the inspiration behind the brand—they also inspired the company to launch their Journey Home Fund, an effort that works to raise awareness about the joys of older pet adoption and donate meals to shelters and rescues across the country.

Since its creation in 2018, the Journey Home Fund has already helped over 370 adult and senior pets find their forever homes and covered more than $80,000 in adoption fees.

“By covering adoption fees this month, we hope more people feel encouraged to welcome a senior pet’s love into their home,” Moody said in a news release about the program last year.

If you adopted or plan to adopt a senior pet who is 7 years or older in November, complete a U.S. or Canada adoption sponsorship form to be eligible for adoption fee reimbursement. You can also share your adoption story using #JourneyHomeFund on social media for a chance to be featured by Stella & Chewy’s.

Their website also features some adoptable senior dogs and senior cats available through their Journey Home Fund partners, and they are sharing more stories on their Facebook and Instagram accounts. From Colbert, a very special spaniel mix, to Cricket and BJ, a bonded pair of cats, there are tons of amazing pets in need of your love.