Southern Living Just Announced the Winners of Their 2021 Pet Awards and We'll Take One of Everything Please
The editors at our sister site Southern Living recently announced the winners of their 2021 Pet Awards, and they included so many of our favorite pet products on the list.
The Southern Living editors pulled together their 48 all-time favorite products to help pet parents navigate through each stages of parenthood. They shared the best housekeeping products, grooming products, toys, beds, and travel gear for the pets (and their humans!) who are always on-the-go. Check out the entire list of Southern Living's Best Pet Products here or in the August issue of the magazine.
"Our readers consider their dogs and cats to be family members, so we took great care in picking winners for this year's Pet Awards. There are some wonderful new products in this mix that will make life better for pet owners—and especially for the pets themselves," Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans said in a press release.
While they include 48 products on their list, we wanted to call out a few can't-miss products. Some of our favorites include:
Plus: Looking for more product recommendations? Check out our recs for the best dog supplies, cat supplies, travel gear, pet tech, and pet cleaning supplies.