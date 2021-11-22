Hat's off to the fabulous golden retriever, who got a free sandwich out of it.

Dog Head Man is certainly not the hero we deserve, but he's the one we need right now.

The soldier with a human body but the head of an inquisitive golden retriever was the hilarious subject of a Saturday Night Live skit over the weekend. The premise: A major, played by host Simu Lui, presents the latest in military technology to government officials played by Cecily Strong and James Austin Johnson.

It's "a soldier with undying loyalty, built-in night vision and supersonic hearing, and the ability to track an enemy's scene with 15,000 times the accuracy of a normal human nose." It's Dog Head Man.

dog with man's body detonating bomb Credit: Courtesy of Saturday Night Live / YouTube

We're then treated to the very well-behaved golden look around obliviously as the human body below her tries to put together a rifle and demonstrate knife skills. That's when the cast starts to have a hard time keeping it together, as you can see below.

Strong unsuccessfully tries to keep the laughter out of her voice as Dog Head Man enjoys a sandwich. It gets even funnier when the human hands drop most of the sandwich, causing the dog to try to locate it on the floor rather than demonstrate how to diffuse a bomb. (At this point, Johnson can't hide his laughter.)

We're big fans of the dog, who does a fantastic job! She looked great on live TV and got a free sandwich out of it. Plus, more than 1 million people have watched the sketch on YouTube, not to mention all the people who watched the broadcast, so maybe Dog Head Man will return for another episode soon.