Watch This Talented Chihuahua Sing a Duet With Her Grandpa

We don’t claim to be professional singers, but we do know talent when we see it.

This heartwarming video of Beanie, a six-year-old teacup Chihuahua, singing along with her human grandpa in the car has already attracted more than 2.3 million views!

In the video taken and uploaded to YouTube by Beanie’s mom, Beanie is happily perched in the passenger seat while her grandpa is driving. As if she isn’t adorable enough, Beanie is fashionably dressed in a tiny pink ensemble.

We know that grandparents love to spoil their grandchildren, and it’s obvious that the same is true for granddogs. Beanie’s grandpa starts to sing a song he wrote in Spanish especially for her. Roughly translated into English, the song’s lyrics are:

“Little doggie, the prettiest, she’s my little Beanie, I love her very much, she’s my little doggie, I love her very much”

Beanie’s reaction is precious! As he sings, Beanie tilts her head back and howls along. She seems to lose herself in the song at times, with her eyes closing as she sings. Between verses she keeps her eyes on her grandpa. When he sings of his love for her, Beanie listens and then sings in a sort of call and response style.

We’re ready to join the Beanie fanclub!