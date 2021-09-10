“That situation really increased the trust and awareness of how much dogs help us,” Wichmann says. “One of the fire chiefs came up to me later and said, ‘The dogs are finding everything. Thank you.’ And it’s so much easier on the human rescuer to have a dog handler say, ‘My dog just found something right up there’ and now, they’re emotionally prepared to find something really awful.”

Wichmann says in a large-scale disaster such as 9/11, handlers don’t always know exactly how successful their dogs’ find rate is or the SAR recovery numbers. But she’s well-aware of the critical universal comfort they offer that sustains people at every level. “One time, a priest asked to hug my dog, and just knelt down and had a moment. This happened more often than not. Or first responders would ask to sit with us during a rest period so they could pet the dogs.”

After nearly 50 years of training, she says she’s still astounded by what dogs are capable of and amazed by what they selflessly do for us.