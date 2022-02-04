The Ragdoll Remained the World's Most Popular Cat Breed Again in 2021 According to The Cat Fanciers' Association

The Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA) has determined 2021's most popular cat breeds and the fluffy ragdoll has held onto the top spot for the fourth year in a row.

The ranking—which CFA produces annually based on worldwide breeder registration totals—is not an official count of all the cats in the world, but a reflection of pedigree cats bred, adopted, and registered throughout the year.

While the top ten breeds are the same as 2020's, there are a few changes in their ranking. Most notably, the Maine coon pulled ahead of the exotic shorthair as the second most popular cat, the highest the breed has ranked since 2013. This is also the first year the exotic shorthair did not place as either of the top two breeds. We're sending our love to those flat-faced cuties.

Further down the list, the whimsical-looking Devon rex overtook the teddy bear-like British shorthair for fifth place. And, in a win for allergy-prone cat lovers everywhere, the Sphynx held onto the No. 10 spot to prove hairless cats are just as lovable in all their bald, wrinkly glory.

Check out the full list of most popular cat breeds in 2021 below:

