President Joe Biden Gets a New Puppy Named Commander
The very cute puppy looks to be a German shepherd who likes tennis balls.
President Joe Biden has welcomed a new family member, a puppy named Commander.
The Dog Dad in Chief posted a photo of the puppy, who looks to be a German shepherd, to Twitter on Monday afternoon, shortly after CNN reported the new dog's arrival.
"Welcome to the White House, Commander," the president('s social media aide) wrote.
Commander joins the Bidens' other German shepherd, Major, who spends most of his time living at the family's Delaware home after he endured some biting problems early this year, CNN reports.
The new pup was a gift to the president from his family ahead of the holidays, according to CNN. Commander joins the family about six months after the death of its elder German shepherd, Champ.
Commander sure looks like a good, cute boy who loves tennis balls. Plus: big ears! Now we're just waiting for the Bidens to adopt the cat they promised.