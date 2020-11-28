The Biden cat will be the first White House cat in 12 years.

Not Just Dogs: President-Elect Biden to Bring Cat To the White House, Too

President-elect Joe Biden won’t just be bringing his two German shepherds, Champ and Major, to the White House in January. A cat will be joining them as well.

During a Friday primetime special, CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley reported the news.

“The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat,” she said during the special, titled The Pet Project.

Champ and Major will be the first dogs in the White House since Sunny and Bo Obama left in 2017. The Biden cat—breed and name so far unknown—will mark the feline return to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after a 12-year absence. The last cat to occupy the White House was George W. Bush’s black cat named India.

Although they’ve waited for a return, cats are no stranger to the president’s home. Along with Bush, Presidents Clinton, Carter, and Ford each had cats.

Champ, who Joe and Jill Biden adopted in 2008, will be the eldest First Pet. Adopted in 2018, Major will be the first rescue dog to live at the White House.