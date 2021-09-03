We're getting down to the wire. After starting with more than 10,000 rescue dogs, we're down to the 10 finalists in People magazine's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, which is presented by Pedigree.

Our sister site People.com has done the hard work—reading the stories of thousands of entries and having to do the incredibly difficult job of eliminating some. And now it's up to the voters. You get to help decide which pup will be 2021's World's Cutest Rescue Dog.