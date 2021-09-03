Meet the 10 Finalists for People mag's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
You have until Sept. 29 to vote!
We're getting down to the wire. After starting with more than 10,000 rescue dogs, we're down to the 10 finalists in People magazine's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, which is presented by Pedigree.
Our sister site People.com has done the hard work—reading the stories of thousands of entries and having to do the incredibly difficult job of eliminating some. And now it's up to the voters. You get to help decide which pup will be 2021's World's Cutest Rescue Dog.
You can find out more about the 10 finalists below. The top three vote-getters will go before a panel (made up of celebrity judge Megan Hilty and judges from People and Pedigree), which will decide the winner.
What's at stake? Plenty. The winner will receive a custom photo shoot; a feature on People.com and in People magazine; a year's supply of Pedigree dog food; and a $1,000 donation to the pet rescue organization of the winner's choice.
Voting—which you can do here—is open through Sept. 29. You can vote once a day for your favorite dog—or spread the love around day by day. Let's meet the finalists:
Piper, 1
People says: Piper and her adorable underbite bring joy to her owners every day.
Panda, 5
People says: Panda helps her owner care for foster dogs so more pets can find homes.
Lucy, 1
People says: Adopted mid-pandemic, Lucy has helped her family cope with anxiety.
Keeper, 17
People says: This senior likes to party and shows no signs of slowing down.
Heaven, 3
People says: Heaven loves the slides at the playground and is always wearing a smile.
Fern
People says: Rescued from a hoarding situation a year ago, Fern has transformed.
Copper, 7
People says: This loving pit bull is a favorite among the kids in her neighborhood.
Charlie, 4
People says: Found alone in the woods, Charlie now enjoys zooming around his yard
Bogey, 3
People says: Deaf and blind in one eye, Bogey masters tricks through hand signals.
Aslan, 1
People says: Abandoned by his first owners, Aslan adores his new family.