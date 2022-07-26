Submit your adorable pup by Aug. 10 for a chance to win the title and a donation to your favorite animal rescue organization.

Look, everyone knows that their dog is the cutest dog ever. But have you ever wanted proof? PEOPLE® magazine can help with that.

Submissions are currently being accepted for the 2022 PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented by the Pedigree brand, and your rescue could be the next pupper to join the illustrious ranks of Lamb Chop and last year's champion Heaven as the undisputed Cutest Rescue Dog. But it's not just you and your incredibly cute pooch who can come out on top as winners: when a rescue dog wins, their shelter wins too, in the form of a cash donation.

Submitting your precious pup is as easy as uploading a photo to the contest site, along with a few words on what makes your rescue pup special and how they've impacted your life. Submissions are open from now until Aug. 10, at which point PEOPLE editors will whittle down the field to 10 finalists. From those 10, readers will be given the chance to vote on the top three. Then, a champion will be chosen by the contest's panel of judges: The Talk hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, and Jerry O'Connell, PEOPLE Pets editor Kelli Bender, and Pedigree Foundation ambassador Evan Satinoff.

That's all well and good, but what does your rescue pup get for winning? Glory, of course. This year, glory comes in the form of a custom photoshoot, a feature in PEOPLE magazine and on People.com, a year's supply of Pedigree dog food, and a $1,000 donation to the animal rescue organization of the winner's choice.

When Heaven won last year's contest, she beat out 10,000 other submissions with her wiry, tri-color coat and infectious grin.

"She was where she was meant to be. And we've been together ever since," Heaven's human, Jackie Rakers, told PEOPLE last year.