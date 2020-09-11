Lindsey Vonn Hosts New Pet Adventure Series ‘The Pack’ on Amazon Prime Video

This new TV series takes dogs and their human companions on the adventure of a lifetime. Hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy, this is the ultimutt reality show for dog lovers.

Coming this fall: Amazon Prime’s new unscripted original series The Pack takes 12 dogs and their human companions across continents as they face exciting challenges to prove which duo has the best teamwork and strongest bond in the pack. Hosted by Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn and her beloved Cavalier King Charles spaniel dog Lucy, this is the perfect show to watch with your own pup. The stakes? The winner takes home $500,000, along with an additional $250,000 for the charity of his or her choice.

The decorated skier and her pup are always down for an adventure, whether that’s on the slopes or traversing the globe.

“I have overcome many obstacles in life, but one thing that has reigned true during good times and bad has been the love of my dogs,” Vonn says. “Like many times before, Lucy will be by my side on yet another one of life’s adventures, and I’m excited for everyone to watch and cheer on these incredible contestants and their beloved companions.”

Vonn, Lucy, and the cast of American contestants are accompanied by a team of certified dog experts and accredited veterinarians who designed the challenges, which help viewers learn more about the dog-human bond throughout the episodes.

During filming earlier this year, The Pack also donated $250,000 to multiple charities and rescue organizations along the way to positively impact dogs around the world.

“The Pack is an uplifting and exhilarating new unscripted series, celebrating one of the most unique and universally recognized relationships we have—between people and their best friends,” says Albert Cheng, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Our Amazon Prime customers around the world will go on an adventure unlike any other as these impressive dogs and their humans navigate challenges as teams, making a difference along the way.”

Once it airs in late 2020, Amazon Prime members can stream The Pack at no additional cost via the Prime Video app, Fire TV, and online at amazon.com/originals.

Meet the Teams

The series’ 12 teams come from across the United States and represent a wide variety of dog breeds and backgrounds. Learn more about each pair working their tails off to come out on top: