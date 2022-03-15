The Lab Continued Its Reign as America's Most Popular Dog Breed in 2021

man with yellow lab, one of the top breeds in 2021

The American Kennel Club (AKC) just released their annual list of most popular dog breeds in the U.S., and—by no surprise—the lovable Labrador retriever took the top spot for the 31st consecutive year.

"With their loving, outgoing personality and eager-to-please attitude, it's no surprise that the Lab has been able to continue its record-breaking run as the most popular breed in the U.S.," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in the AKC's press release. "As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

One of the biggest upsets this year? The bulldog was bumped out of the top five for the first time in a decade, being surpassed by the poodle—which is the breed's first time returning to the top five since 1997.

The German shepherd also fell from third to fourth place—marking the second year in a row the breed dropped a place in the AKC's ranking. The golden retriever took its place, just behind the second-place French bulldog.

Unfortunately for those of us who love corgi butts, the Pembroke Welsh Corgi just missed the top 10, placing number 11 behind its fellow short-legged friend, the Dachshund. Maybe next year!

Check out the full list of most popular dog breeds in 2021 below:

Labrador retriever French bulldog Golden retriever German shepherd Poodle Bulldog Beagle Rottweiler German shorthaired pointer Dachshund

Now it's your turn to decide! Which of America's most popular breeds is your favorite?