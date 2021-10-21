Spooky Season Is Here: Watch a 'Ghost' Take Off This Dog's Collar in Viral Video

We’re not saying it was a ghost. But we’re also not saying it wasn’t a ghost...

Everybody loves a good ghost story, especially during Spooky Season. That might help explain why more than 13 million people have watched this TikTok in which, seemingly, a ghost takes off a dog's collar.

In the eerie video posted Sunday, Tiktok user shannyfantg shares footage from a home security camera showing her two dogs kenneled at home alone. For the first half of the video, all we see are two doggos enthusiastically making their presence known to one another. But 29 seconds into the video, both dogs abruptly stop barking and fall into a silence that lasts until the 40-second mark, when the collar of the black dog on the right abruptly pops open and falls to the kennel floor, startling the dog and causing them to retreat to the back of the crate.

Five seconds later, the video ends with the dogs still silent and the black pooch sniffing at the collar that now lies on the kennel floor.

It's a startling turn of events! One that has the commenters on the video working overtime. Some users are utterly convinced, with one commenting, "This is literally 100% proof that energy and spirits exist."

"I've never seen such a convincing ghost video," says another.

Others, however, remain skeptical: User Ellie_Braun says, "The collar unclasped and scared the dog. That is all," while ColtonSwick does his best "zoom and enhance" impression: "Not saying what's real or not, but the video was literally paused before the collar came off. Watch again…"