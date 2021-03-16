Move over German shepherd, the Frenchie is taking the silver medal this year.

The French Bulldog Becomes the Second Most Popular Dog Breed in the U.S.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) just released their annual list of most popular dog breeds in the U.S., and there's been an upset.

While the Labrador retriever remains the top most popular dog breed in the country now for 30 years running, the French bulldog has pulled ahead of the German shepherd (which has been in the number 2 spot since 2009) to become the second most popular dog.

"The playful, adaptable Frenchie has become increasingly popular over the past decade and shows no signs of slowing down," AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo said in the AKC's press release. "As always, we encourage people to do their research to make sure they are not just getting a purebred dog, but most importantly a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

Another notable change to the top 10 most popular breeds is the Dachshund, which has moved into the number 10 spot for the first time since 2013, knocking out the Pembroke Welsh corgi. Are we surprised? Well—they're both cute and we don't like to choose sides. Corgis are beloved by royalty, however, the lovable doxie is not only adorable, but a hero dog with a spunky personality who thinks he's bigger than he actually is.

Check out the full list of most popular dog breeds in 2020 below:

It's your turn to decide: Do you agree with the list?