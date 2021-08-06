With her long snout ... long body ... and long legs, this beautiful sighthound is anything but ordinary!

People Are Marveling at This Extremely Tall Dog and So Are We

The internet can't get enough of this TikTok dog—a 5-foot-7 borzoi beauty who's probably taller than you.

Formerly know as a Russian wolfhound, borzoi are a sighthound hunting breed once favored in the 1800s by Russian aristocrats. Borzoi, "swift" in Russian, were bred to hunt in large packs. Nowadays, the breed is better knows for their laid-back temperament—but they're still so, so tall.

Their distinctive appearance is certainly striking. So, it's no surprise followers first notice Eris the Borzoi's leggy look. Resembling a greyhound with a long coat, Eris has a long-nosed face and looooong cream-colored body. In this TikTok video she has her front paws perched on top of a deck railing—her tail wagging as she looks over at something of interest.

Baffled by her height, fans left comments like "giraffe polar dog" and "fuzzy human noodle." Eris's height surpassed plenty of humans, too: "She's taller than me!" In all, more than 1 million people marveled at the tall girl.

But, it's the next video that gives Eris fans their answer. Responding to a question, Eris's owner posted a follow-up snippet with the beautiful borzoi fully stretched out, paws positioned on top of a tall backyard fence. The caption reading, "Like 5'7" ish," putting an end to the speculation for some 18 million viewers.

All I can say is that's one tall dog! But even Eris doesn't come close to Freddy the Great Dane, record holder for tallest living dog measuring a whopping 7 feet 5.5 inches!

Generally, borzoi will measure about 26 inches and taller—but that's when they have all four feet on the floor. They'll weigh between 60 and 105 pounds, so, yeah, they're big. But they're also elegant, slender, and easygoing dogs who will love spending time with you. Just make sure they have enough room to run. (You can learn more about borzoi at our comprehensive breed guide.)