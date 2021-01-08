So far, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue have banned ESAs after new federal rules allowed them to do so.

United States airlines have wasted little time banning emotional support animals (ESAs) from their planes after the U.S. Department of Transportation gave them permission to do so last month.

Under the new rules, ESAs are no longer considered service animals, meaning airlines can require that they fly as regular pet dogs and cats instead of letting them occupy space in the passenger cabin.

So far, three U.S. airlines have banned ESAs from their flights beginning Monday: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue. Airline personnel, some of whom have been injured by ESAs, have long asked for the prohibition. So have disability and veterans groups, who've argued that ESAs have made it harder for legitimate service dogs to do their jobs.

Opposed to trained service dogs who help disabled people perform tasks, ESAs provide comfort to people diagnosed with physiological disorders, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

According to The Washington Post, an airline trade group estimated that 751,000 ESAs flew aboard commercial flights in 2017.

As more airlines announce rule changes, Daily Paws will update this list.

Alaska Airlines

The Seattle-based airline announced last week that it will no longer allow ESAs on its planes beginning Monday (Jan. 11). Instead, only trained service dogs will be allowed to fly with their owners in the cabin.

Passengers who've booked travel with an ESA before Monday will be able to fly with them through February, assuming they book their travel before Jan. 11.

"This regulatory change is welcome news, as it will help us reduce disturbances onboard, while continuing to accommodate our guests traveling with qualified service animals," Ray Prentice, the airline's director of customer advocacy, said in a news release.

Passengers will be allowed a maximum of two service dogs. They'll also be required to complete a DOT form, beginning on Jan. 11, attesting that their service dogs are trained, well-behaved, and vaccinated.

American Airlines

American will also ban authorized ESA travel effective Jan. 11. In a news release, the airline says existing ESA bookings will be honored through Feb. 1.

"Our team is motivated by a purpose to care for people on life's journey, and we believe these policy changes will improve our ability to do just that," Jessica Tyler, the airline's president of cargo and vice president of airport excellence, said in the release. "We're confident this approach will enable us to better serve our customers, particularly those with disabilities who travel with service animals, and better protect our team members at the airport and on the aircraft."

Like Alaskan customers, American passengers will have to fill out the DOT paperwork attesting to the legitimacy of their service animals if they plan to fly with one.

ESAs can still travel, but they'll have to fly the same way pets do, either as carry-on passengers or flying with the rest of the cargo.

JetBlue

A JetBlue spokesperson told our friends at Travel + Leisure on Wednesday that the airline would no longer allow passengers to reserve tickets with ESAs—also effective Jan. 11.

"JetBlue is and has always been committed to serving those customers who require assistance or accommodations, while at the same time maintaining a safe and comfortable experience for all customers and crewmembers," the spokesperson told Travel + Leisure.