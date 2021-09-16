Members of its DashPass program can order the Dog Brew in 13 cities across the U.S.

You and your pup now can each enjoy a refreshing brew at home, and you won't even have to leave your house to get it.

To celebrate National Dog Week—which officially is Sept. 20–27 and unofficially every week here at Daily Paws—Doordash is offering free Busch Dog Brew delivery to members of its DashPass membership program. Normally, it can only be shipped to you after an online order.

In a news release, DoorDash said its DashPass members can get a free, BOGO pack of the non-alcoholic Dog Brew when they buy their first pack through DashMart and use the code DOGBREW at checkout. Members of DashPass, which offers zero delivery fees for $9.99 per month, were able to begin ordering the dog beer on Monday.

Only DashMarts in 13 U.S. cities are participating: Phoenix, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Denver, Baltimore, East Bay, Calif., San Diego, Sacramento, Calif., Columbus, Ohio, Philadelphia, Nashville, Tenn., and Seattle. The promotion lasts for a "limited time."

"We knew we wanted to extend the campaign into real-world benefits for our members, so we brought the membership experience to life … by launching a DashPass-exclusive of Busch Dog Brew," DoorDash's Head of Brand Marketing David Bornoff said in a statement.