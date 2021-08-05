This Dog Is All of Us Just Doing Anything We Can to Get a Snack

Behold: an ultimate tail—get it!?—of perseverance.

This adorable little black dog, in a video that's been viewed more than 9.9 million times on TikTok as of the writing of this story, jumps up onto a kitchen island over and over again in a very relatable attempt to snag a straggling french fry. It's a dramatic experience—with slow-motion leaps set to Mozart's Requiem in D minor, K. 626—and rewards viewers with some priceless facial expressions, as noted by the video's creator, TikToker Tristan Maloney.

We can only assume this video was captured all in good fun (no one wants a counter-surfer to steal human food off their plates, anyway!), but it's still an entertaining moment that almost anyone who's reached the bottom of the McDonald's bag to happily discover that one final fry that fell out of the box can relate to.

The first two jumps are more for reconnaissance than actually trying to capture the fry. The pooch gets dialed in on their target. The third jump is nearly a winner, and the dog scores a piece of the fry but can't quite keep hold of it on the way down. You can see their expressive eyes as they descend, almost yelling out, "Noooooo!!"

But with the fry now closer to the end of the counter, the dog snags it easily on the fourth try. The pup is like a majestic whale breaching above the sea—rising up and gobbling that well-deserved french fry like the Olympic high-jump champion they clearly know they are.