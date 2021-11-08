Make sure you keep your potato mashers away from your cat this Thanksgiving, I guess?

Cat Gets Himself Stuck in a Potato Masher in the Way That Only a Cat Could Do

Augustas the orange cat has some 'splainin to do. Just how did he get stuck inside a potato masher?

His owner recorded the immediate aftermath and posted the video to TikTok. It shows Augustas wearing the utensil—more commonly known as the infuriating thing that keeps you from opening your cutlery drawer—like a high-waisted belt. He rolls and even jumps around to try to free himself from the masher.

"This is why you don't climb on the freakin' counters!" his mom says. "Augustas calm down! Mommy's got you."

Unfortunately, the video, viewed 56.6 million times, doesn't reveal how Augustas actually wedged himself in there. It sounds like he got up on a counter, and we know cats can basically melt themselves into any shape. So maybe he was up there and tried to get to something through the potato masher?

Either way, he seems free of his spud-crushing prison and is loving life in the sink and with his big brother. Phew.