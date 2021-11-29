Laying nonchalantly on a ledge, our furry friend can snag just about anything with his claws.

Watch This Talented TikTok Cat Catch Literally Everything That Comes His Way

My goodness, this cat can catch anything with just a single paw.

Video of the feline equivalent to Randy Moss comes from TikTok account _max_and_sam_. The white-footed cat lounges on a second-floor ledge, the perfect perch from which to catch anything and everything thrown his way.

In the 33-second video posted Nov. 19, the cat nonchalantly nabs:

A pillow

A beanie

A hat

A bag of hamburger buns

A roll of paper towels (kind of)

A potted houseplant(!)

The video of the sure-handed cat—thanks to the claws, we think—has generated more than 29 million views and comments from professional sports franchises, including the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, a pair of franchises who could definitely use some receiving help.

Our furry friend isn't done, though. Last week, his owners posted a more festive version of his debut video. This time, he catches: a small basket, a holiday wreath, a Seattle Mariners hat, a Christmas stocking, a shoe, and a sports bra. He does it all to the tune of John Fogerty's "Centerfield," which I assume all American ballpark DJs are forced to play under penalty of death.