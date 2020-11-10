The Biden family's German shepherds are well on their way to becoming the most popular members of the President-elect's family.

Are the Next First Dogs Really On Twitter? Tracking Champ and Major on Their Road to the White House

Here at Daily Paws, it's our jobs to track all things pet-related. It's a ruff gig following dog and cat news all day, but someone's gotta do it. And that includes the recent election update that President-elect Joe Biden's dogs Champ and Major will be moving into the White House next January.

The German shepherd duo has been the talk of the Internet all week, with social media users sharing their excitement about the news that Major will be the first dog adopted from a shelter to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

But there's one thing about the canine crew that has us scratching our heads: The dogs' social media accounts (or lack thereof, depending on whom you ask). The two fluffy bois appeared to launch Twitter and Instagram handles earlier this week, flooding our feeds with adorable photos of the future First Fur Family.

Image zoom Credit: @firstdogsusa on Twitter

But just as quickly as they appeared with the hashtag #DOTUS (short for Dogs Of The United States—a play on the acronym for POTUS, which stands for President Of The United States), the handles were gone. Twitter users reported that the account had been suspended, and that their social media presence was not affiliated with the Biden family.

Dog fans were quick to express their disappointment. The vacuum created in the Internet once the unverified handles disappeared from Instagram and Twitter opened up room for even more fan accounts for Champ and Major, with one account claiming that "people of different paw-litical affiliations" had been reporting their posts as suspicious. 🤣 And after an election season as stressful as this one, we'd like to give a tip of our hat to such a solid politics-themed pet pun and the influx of dog photos that peppered our Twitter feed—even if it means they aren't official accounts endorsed by the pups' owners.